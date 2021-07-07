Alexander Eric McArthur, known as Eric, from Dalmuir, was killed when he was struck by a heavy goods vehicle travelling south between Blair Atholl and Pitlochry at approximately 10.35pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended, but the 86-year-old died at the scene.

Alexander Eric McArthur, known as Eric, from Dalmuir, was killed in a crash near Pitlochry picture: Police Scotland

Mr McArthur's family have issued the following statement after news of his death: “Eric was a loving husband and had been married for 50 years.

"He was a father to six children and a grandfather to eight.

“He was a lifelong scholar and championed many environmental causes throughout his life and was a globally renowned beekeeper. Earlier this year, Eric received an MBE for his lifelong services to beekeeping.

“Eric was a much loved father and grandfather and will be sorely missed by his friends and family. We would appreciate our privacy at this difficult time.”

