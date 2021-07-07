Pitlochry crash: Tributes paid to pensioner with an MBE for beekeeping who died in fatal crash

Tributes have been paid to the victim of a fatal crash near Pitlochry who had received an MBE for his lifelong services to beekeeping just earlier this year.

By Katharine Hay
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:32 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Alexander Eric McArthur, known as Eric, from Dalmuir, was killed when he was struck by a heavy goods vehicle travelling south between Blair Atholl and Pitlochry at approximately 10.35pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended, but the 86-year-old died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Douglas MacGregor: Police appeal to trace missing 64-year-old man from Caithness...
Alexander Eric McArthur, known as Eric, from Dalmuir, was killed in a crash near Pitlochry picture: Police Scotland

Mr McArthur's family have issued the following statement after news of his death: “Eric was a loving husband and had been married for 50 years.

"He was a father to six children and a grandfather to eight.

“He was a lifelong scholar and championed many environmental causes throughout his life and was a globally renowned beekeeper. Earlier this year, Eric received an MBE for his lifelong services to beekeeping.

“Eric was a much loved father and grandfather and will be sorely missed by his friends and family. We would appreciate our privacy at this difficult time.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

MBE
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.