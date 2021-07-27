The team was fined €1,500 for "improper clothing" at the European Beach Handball Championships last week.
Pink took to twitter, saying: “I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”.
"The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”
Read More
The European Handball Federation issued the fine saying that the team committed a uniform violation during a game against Spain.
A statement from the EHF said: “The disciplinary commission at the Beach Handball Euro 2021 has dealt with a case of improper clothing.
“In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the athlete uniform regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball rules of the game.
“The disciplinary commission decided to impose a fine of 150 euros per play, for a total of 1,500 euros.”
The Norwegian Handball Federation backed their players, tweeting: “We are very proud of these girls who during the European Championships raised their voices and announced that enough is enough!
“We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules of clothing, so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with.”