Pianos are key to helping recovery in Falkirk area hospitals

Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital is now home to a new form of medical equipment ... a piano.

Five digital pianos have been placed in wards and public areas in the hospital and other NHS Forth Valley premises – including Falkirk Community Hospital.

Now all that is needed is some talented ivory tinklers to come along and give up their spare time to play the instruments for patients, visitors and staff.

According to NHS Forth Valley, research has shown music has physical, psychological and biological benefits within healthcare settings and can reduce levels of anxiety and stress.

According to a famous quote from renowned keyboard basher Sir Elton John “music has healing power”.

Professor Angela Wallace, NHS Forth Valley director of nursing, said: “We hope these pianos will bring music to the ears of our patients and staff. Music is really good for the soul and, in the case of older patients, can help evoke memories of important moments in their lives.”

Artlink Central director Kevin Harrison, who is involved in the project, said: “We hope to strike a chord with budding musicians as well as accomplished pianists this is an opportunity not to miss and one which could help hone their musical skills.

“People may be shy about playing in public but the atmosphere in the wards is very friendly and no one is expecting the standard of the world famous Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang.

“Just a few hours a week would be very much appreciated.”

The pianos will provide another musical dimension to the range of live music which already features in local wards.

This includes appearances by local healthcare staff involved in a number of NHS Forth Valley choirs, performances by students studying classical music and more traditional music provided by Alec Souter, a porter at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, who regularly visits the wards to play the bagpipes for patients and staff.

Anyone interested in practicing their scales and helping to entertain local patients should contact Artlink Central on 01786 450971 and speak to Kevin or Robin during office hours.