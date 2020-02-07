Phillip Schofield announces he is gay in emotional statement posted on Instagram

Phillip Schofield, co-presenter of This Morning, has revealed he is gay on a recent Instagram post.

The 57 year old made the announcement on Friday morning (7 Feb), paying tribute to his wife, children and co-presenter, Holly Willoughby.

‘You never know what’s going on in someone's seemingly perfect life’

Schofield, who has been married to wife Stephanie Lowe for nearly 27 years, wrote a post on his Instagram story saying, “You never know what’s going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won’t know what has been consuming me the past few years.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to the terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beauiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.”

Phillip also explains in the Instagram post how both his and his wife’s families have “stunned” him with their “love, instant acceptance and support.”

Approaching their 27th wedding anniversary

Phillip met Stephanie when she was working as a BBC production assistant, and he was working for BBC children's television.

They got married on 30 March 1993 at Ackergill Tower in the north of Scotland, and have two daughters together - Ruby, 24, and Molly, 27.

Phillip’s announcement comes just a few weeks before his and Stephanie’s 27th wedding anniversary.

The This Morning presenter also mentioned his co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, explaining how she has been “so kind and wise - and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder.”

Willoughby also took to Instagram on Friday morning, posting a photo of her and Phillip with the caption, “Never been more proud of my friend than I am today. We’ll be together at 10am on This Morning x”

‘Please be kind’

Towards the end of the Instagram post, Schofield mentioned his role as This Morning, and those that share their brave stories on a daily basis.

He wrote, “Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth - so not it's my turn to share mine.

“This will probably all come as something as a surprise and I understand but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.”

At the end of the post, the presenter added, “Please be kind, especially to my family.”