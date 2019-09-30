Pets and owners take part in first ever 'doggy swim day'

Have your say

Dogs and their owners splashed around together in open-air swimming pool as they enjoyed the last few rays of summer sun.

The 'doggy swim day' was held at Gourock Outdoor Pool, in Gourock, Inverclyde, for the first time ever in Scotland.

A dog at the swim day. Picture: SWNS

Organisers were inspired by similar events which have taken place in England.

Stephen McNally, 43, went for a dip with his Spanish water dog, Ibby.

The pooch, aged four-and-a-half, loves splashing around in water and Stephen, who works as a resource manager, was happy to join her.

Stephen said: "Ibby loves the water.

Surfing dogs. Picture: SWNS

"If we go to a beach, it is hard to get her out of there.

"But I was shocked to see that she enjoys surfing as well.

"There were a lot of floats there and she enjoyed being on them.

"It's was such a great day and the water was warm too which was a bonus.

Owners and dogs enjoying a swim. Pic: SWNS

"Everyone had a good time, I even heard some people came from as far as Ireland to be part of it."

He travelled from Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, for the special event.

Organiser Natalie Skee brought her own dog, Esmerlda, a pug-beagle cross, for a swim.

Natalie, a team leader for Inverclyde Leisure, said: "We knew that there are pools down south that do this, so we decided to look into it and gave it a go.

"I have two dogs and I brought one of them to the event.

"I brought my puggle called Esmeralda. She's a crossbreed of a Pug and Beagle.

"She's two-years-old and she loved it.

"This dog event is a first for Scotland.

"We had three sessions and only 20 dogs were allowed in each session.

"Everyone loved it.

"I would like to think this is something we will do annually.

"I think it's a great idea and there is a big demand for it.

"We sold out of tickets so quickly."