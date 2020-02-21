Petrified woman trapped in flat for two days after mistaking 'prank' snake for dangerous creature

A frightened woman was stuck in her flat for 48 hours after spotting a snake in the hallway which turned out to be a TOY - left as a prank.

The terrified resident called the RSPCA after she saw what she thought was a dangerous reptile on two occasions.

The incident happened in Fleet, Hampshire. Pictures: RSPCA / posed by model

READ MORE: Dad’s shocks after children find 7ft-long snake on their doorstep in Scottish Borders

Officers said she was so frightened by the bright yellow snake ''she hadn't left her flat".

But RSPCA workers called out to her home found it was a children's toy - and may have been a prank.

Innocent toy

The terrified woman did not leave her home for two days.

The woman had seen the snake in two different locations in the communal hallway of the flats in Fleet, Hampshire, on Thursday.

But RSPCA Inspector Jan Edwards realised the snake was just a innocent toy designed for children.

She said: "The woman spotted the snake in the communal hallway of her block of flats.

'Prank on poor woman'

RSPCA inspector Jan now uses the snake as a dashboard mascot.

"The following day she spotted it on the windowsill and contacted us to say she was worried because it didn't appear to be moving.

"I went down to help and, when I arrived, it quickly became clear that it wasn't an escaped pet snake - but a child's plastic toy.

"I think someone may have been playing a prank on the poor woman. She had been so frightened that she hadn't left her flat."

The snake has now been adopted by Jan as her van mascot.