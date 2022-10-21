Peterhead's Hogmanay Bash line-up announced

This year's Hogmanay bash is on!

Radio chief Ronnie Arthur announced the event, and the line-up last week and it promises to be a fantastic night for all in the Blue Toon as we say goodbye to 2022 and herald in 2023.

Heading this year’s line-up will be Rockin’ Thistles pipes and drums from Glasgow.

Also on the bill are Benidorm Tom a Tom Jones tribute, singer Toni Scott, Claire Curran, Andrew Main and Catriona Molver.

There will also be sets from DJ Begs (with an old school set) and DJ Stuart Main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re feeling peckish on the night then don’t worry, There will be plenty of food vans as well as an fully licensed cash bar for over 18s.

The date, of course is December 31 and the fun gets underway at 6.30pm until the wee small hours of New Year’s Day.

Those under the age of 18 who intend to go along and join in the fun must be over the age of 18 and there will be a search policy in place on entry. No food or drink will be allowed to be taken into the area.

Main sponsor of this year’s event is Phil Anderson Financial Services, with other sponsors Ronnie’s Discos & Entertainments, B-Secure, CM Bridal & Evening Designs, HEV Vaughan from Essex and Sandra and Dougal from Strathdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Arthur said: “Last year obviously the event was cancelled after the First Minister announced a winter lockdown.

"It was extremely disappointing as everything was in place and ready to go.

"However, we went again for this year and fantastic night is planned and I'd like to thank all our sponsors, in particular Phil Anderson Financial Services, who are our main sponsors..

"This is the first time this has been done in Peterhead and I’m hoping that we’ll get plenty of support on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad