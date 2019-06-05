Peterhead lifeboat suspended due to “personal rivalries" among its crew

Peterhead lifeboat has been suspended due to “personal rivalries and “historic disagreements” among its crew.

The RNLI took the decision after ruling the Buchan team could not operate the life-saving vessel “safely or effectively.”

Charity bosses said the move was a “last resort” and follows attempts to deal with a problems among the crewmen.

RNLI chiefs have tried to deal with the “negative behaviours” by using a trained mediator but this was unsuccessful.

The lifeboats in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh will be brought into cover for Peterhead during the suspension.

A charity spokeswoman said: “This action is a last resort and follows many attempts to tackle a lack of mutual trust, good communication and teamwork among the crew which has become so serious that the station is no longer capable of operating safely and effectively.

“The decision to relieve volunteers of their duties follows a recent crew meeting, attended by senior RNLI operational personnel, which saw some of the crew continue to exhibit negative behaviours that have been challenged for many years.

“The RNLI has put much time and resource into trying to support the volunteer crew and tackle the problems at Peterhead Lifeboat Station, including dedicated staff support and the use of a trained mediator.

“Unfortunately, some crew members have been unable to work together to put the lifesaving service before their own personal rivalries and historic disagreements, resulting in the decision that they can no longer remain as part of the crew.

“We are committed to our lifeboat station at Peterhead and are taking immediate action to resolve the situation.”