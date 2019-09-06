Perth's first female police officer, now 95, honoured during new recruit's parade

Perth’s first female officer, now aged 95, was the guest of honour during the new recruit's passing out parade at the Scottish Police College.

Minnie Clark 1942. Picture: Police Scotland

Minnie Clark (nee McLaren) was presented with a framed copy of her police personnel record, dating from April 1942 until November 1945, when she left because she got married.

Until 1946, officers who married after joining the force were urged to resign under police regulations and the marriage ban.

During her years of service, Minnie Clark's duties were restricted to being on patrol, overseeing office duties and dealing with ‘female and child’ enquiries.

She said: "Times have changed, there was no drug crime then, it was mostly alcohol related, theft or breach of the peace.

She added: "I wish all the new recruits good health and hope they enjoy their police service. It is a very rewarding occupation, though it can be rather dangerous."

ACC Angela McLaren, who presented Minnie Clark with the gift, said: "It’s been an honour to have Minnie at the passing out parade, women like Minnie absolutely helped pave the way for female police officers today.

"Luckily, the women passing out today can look forward to a much longer and fairer career than Minnie was given the opportunity to have."