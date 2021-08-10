Personal Trainer finds heartfelt note for a child’s lost father placed at Ben Nevis peak to be ‘nearer to heaven’.

The note, which was found in a clear plastic wallet alongside an army print baby-gro and cut-out stars on the mountain’s triangulation point, came from a young Eddie McEwan.

It was addressed to his father, Edward McEwan.’

Eddie, read: “For My Daddy Edward McEwan In Heaven.

“I am here. I was brought up Ben Nevis by Sam. His mummy was a very good friend. I made it to the top to be nearer you in Heaven. I will make you so proud. Teddie and me will look after mummy for you. 7.8.2021”

Gemma Mackie, who led her mental health fitness community group up Ben Nevis, read the note aloud to 14 of her group members and half a dozen other hikers, choking back tears with the crowd.

Ms Mackie said: “I’ve been going up Ben Nevis every year for the past five years, but this is the first time I’ve ever found anything like this.’

“There’s usually a queue for at least 45 minutes to get your picture taken at the trig point, but today it was nearly empty, save for a few others.’

“You’re already quite emotional when you reach the top of Nevis, you’re feeling grateful for it.

“I don’t have kids but even I was choked up, a mother in my group told me it was heartbreaking.

“What I found completely unbelievable, with the weather and everything, was that the note hadn’t been blown away, even though it had been there for weeks.”

Ms Mackie shared her finding of the note on a hill-walking group on Facebook, and soon Eddie’s mother, Christie Kelly, found the post, which now had over 1000 likes, and thanked her for posting it.

Ms Kelly was the girlfriend of Edward McEwan, who died to suicide earlier this year before he was able to meet his son, Eddie.

The note was placed on Ben Nevis because Mr McEwan had written about the things he wanted to achieve in life, including climbing Ben Nevis with his son.

Mr McEwan and Ms Kelly’s family and friend’s fulfilled his wish and climbed Ben Nevis on the 12th of June, just four months after he died in February of this year.

The group, affectionately named ‘Edward’s Army’, raised more than £15,000 for mental health charities in Scotland.

They were joined by members of Men Matter Scotland, who have supported and cared for Ms Kelly’s family following their loss, as well as others in the community.

Ms Kelly thanked Men Matter Scotland for all their support.

She hopes to one day conquer Ben Nevis herself and - when they’re both ready - wants to take sons Eddie and Teddie up too.

Samaritans run a 24 hour mental health helpline that can be contacted on 116 123

