Penicuik presentation: Medals for local veterans

A presentation of Veterans Badges took place earlier this month at the Penicuik branch of The Royal British Legion

Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian Sir Robert Clerk presented eight veterans with their badges, aided by Midlothian Veterans Champion Provost Peter Smaill and Legion Scotland veterans community support co-ordinator Tony Hooman.

The Presentation of Veterans Badges at the Penicuik Branch of The Royal British Legion.

David Little, the welfare and support officer for the Penicuik branch said: “A great day was had by all the veterans and there families. My aim of the presentation is to give our veterans a day to remember. And of course their badge, just a small token for what they gave up in the past, and to let them know they will never be forgotten.”