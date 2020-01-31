Penicuik man loves selling local homes

At just 28-years old, a local sales advisor has proven that passion pays as he is recruited by a major premium homebuilder.

Blair Dickson, born and bred in Penicuik, is one of the youngest sales advisors to join the CALA Homes team at local development, Belwood Oaks.

Following an impressive career in home design, Blair was recruited by CALA bosses to join the development as a sales advisor after they were blown away by his passion and dedication.

Blair now uses his invaluable local knowledge to help buyers looking to make a move to Belwood Oaks in his hometown of Penicuik.

Blair said: “I love working with people so when CALA offered me the chance to join their sales team, I jumped at the opportunity. I’m now building relationships with customers on a daily basis and playing a part in their journey towards buying a new home, which is something I am really passionate about.

“I can’t describe the feeling I get when one of my customers completes a purchase and I see their faces full of excitement and joy.

“Helping customers to find their dream home, in most cases their forever home, is incredibly rewarding.”

Blair’s previous job as a home design consultant involved styling interiors for clients. His initial interest in property sales sparked when he first set eyes on a CALA showhome and was inspired.

He said: “I have always been impressed by CALA showhomes. As a designer, they were my favourite developer to work on for clients and are actually the reason why I developed an interest in property in the first instance.

“It is a product that I really believe in and homes that I am proud to be selling, which is such an important part of the job for me.”

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “When we first met Blair as a designer, he had gone above and beyond to impress the CALA team with mood boards and designs which he had clearly invested a lot of his time into – you could tell he was extremely passionate.

“We are delighted to have Blair as part of the Belwood Oaks sales team and can’t wait to see how he develops over the next few years. His local knowledge and love for the area is invaluable and something we always look for when considering candidates for a sales role at CALA.”