Peebles High School: Watch as blaze rips through Borders school

Have your say

Pupils look on in horror as a huge blaze rips through Peebles High School.

Firefighters are on the scene at the ongoing incident in the Scottish Borders.

Firefighters are on the scene at the ongoing incident in the Scottish Borders.Video:@1Rigz

All pupils and teaching staff have been evacuated from the building, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Parents have been warned to stay away from the school amid fears emergency services could be blocked from entering the building.

Video courtesy of @1Rigz

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the fire was "severe".

She said: "We were alerted at 12.57pm to reports of a fire at Peebles High School on Springwood Road.

"Operations control have mobilised six fire appliances and one height appliance to the scene, and crews remain in attendance.

"The school has been fully evacuated and all persons are accounted for."

