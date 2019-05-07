Peebles Beltane stalwarts are presented with their British Empire Medals

Peebles Beltane stalwarts Allan Beveridge and David Turnbull were presented with their British Empire Medals by the Lord Lieutenant of Tweeddale, Sir Hew Strachan, on Friday evening at the town’s council chambers in Rosetta Road, watched by a large number of friends and family.

The pair were named in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for their 40 years of service to the festival.

David Turnbull, left, and Allan Beveridge are presented with their British Empire Medals by Sir Hew Strachan.

Allan told us: “It was a fantastic evening ... a huge honour, not just for me and David, but for the whole of the Beltane Festival organising committee.

“It was lovely to meet the lord lieutenant as well, who spoke very well.”