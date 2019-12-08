‘Peatlemania’ fuels Stonoway band’s rise to the top

A Hebridean band formed by a fisherman, an electrician and a truck driver a year and a half ago have been crowned the best live act at Scotland’s annual traditional music Oscars.

Isle of Lewis outfit Peat & Diesel – who have sold more than 7000 tickets for a 2020 tour after being mobbed by festival audiences around the country this year – were one of the big winners at the Scots Trad Music Awards ceremony in Aberdeen.

The honour caps a remarkable rise to prominence this year, which has seen the band propelled from playing pub gigs to becoming social media sensations, drawing thousands of fans at music festivals and selling out a forthcoming gig at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowland Ballroom.

Their seemingly overnight success and has been fuelled by a #Peatlemania campaign on social media and credited to the popularity of the “nonsense songs” created by fisherman frontman Callum “Boydie” MacLeod, who formed the band with electrician Innes Scott and delivery driver Uilleam “Uilly” MacLeod.

They have become folk heroes in their native Stornoway, where they were granted a last-minute main stage slot at the Hebridean Celtic Festival last summer to accommodate demand from audiences to see them.

The awards event, which was broadcast live on BBC Alba and Radio Scotland live from Aberdeen’s Music Hall, saw the Tiree Music Festival, declared event of the year just days after it was declared a sell-out for next year.

Celtic rock and soul outfit Tide Lines, one of the biggest draws in the Highlands and Islands, who also sold out the Barrowlands recently, won the best video prize.

Rising Glasgow-based stars Kinnaris Quintet, who performed at the opening ceremony of the Solheim Cup golf tournament at Gleneagles earlier this year, won the Belhaven Bursary, which at £25,000 is Scotland’s most lucrative arts prize, in recognition of the band’s innovation in the Scottish music scene. Jenn Butterworth, guitarist with Kinnaris Quintet, was named musician of the year. Shetland fiddler Jenna Reid was named composer of the year while her band Blazin’ Fiddles won the coveted best folk band title at the awards which are also known as “Na Trads.” Man of the Minch, who is billed as “the aquatic alias of Glasgow-based queer galactic folk pop act and multi-instrumentalist Pedro Cameron,” was named best up-and-coming-act.

Other winners include broadcaster Mary Ann Kennedy, who co-hosted the awards ceremony and was named Gaelic singer of the year, Scots singer of the year Steve Byrne and An Tobar, on the Isle of Mull, which was named best venue.

Murdo MacSween, communications manager for MG Alba, who stage the event with promoters Hands Up For Trad, said: “It’s been another wonderful year for Scottish traditional music, and we’re delighted to yet again be at the heart of this celebration of our world-class talent.”

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, said: “Yet again Na Trads prove that Scotland has an age-old music which lives and breathes in the 21st century.”