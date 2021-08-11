Alfie, an English spaniel, and AJ, a Labrador, spent six years helping to locate arms, ammunition and explosives in dangerous environments.

The military dogs served in Number 4 RAF Police (Typhoon) Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray for six years, and have received the PDSA Order of Merit for their contributions to society.

AJ, left, and Alfie, right, six years helping to locate arms, ammunition and explosives in dangerous environments

“Alfie and AJ were truly outstanding members of the team, performing impeccably during their careers,” said Provost Marshal (RAF), Group Captain David Wilkinson.

“They regularly worked in challenging and dangerous situations but never faltering in their duty. They are a credit to the Royal Air Force.

“To have their actions recognised in this way is truly fantastic and I am immensely proud of everything they achieved.”

Alfie and AJ were described as being the best in their field for the number of search hours, searches and operational finds.

“It is with great pride we award Alfie and AJ the PDSA Order of Merit,” said Jan McLoughlin, director general of PDSA, the UK veterinary charity.

“They have both had exemplary careers, playing a pivotal role in the vital work of the RAF Squadron and providing outstanding service to society.

“Through the PDSA Animal Awards programme we seek to raise the status of animals in society and honour the incredible contribution they make to our lives.

“Alfie and AJ’s extraordinary work warrants the highest recognition, making them worthy recipients of the PDSA Order of Merit.”

