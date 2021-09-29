Paul Johnson, 74, was last seen at around 10.45pm on the Wednesday night, September 15, in Hepburn Gardens.

Mr Johnson had left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue on foot a short time earlier, around 10pm that evening, however has not been seen since.

Police are asking the public to check any private footage they have just in case they caught the missing 74-year-old on camera.

The 74-year-old is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of 16 September 2021.

Police have said that he is a keen walker and would go for walks in expansive areas such as local golf courses, including the Balgove, Craigtoun Country Park and the Strathkinness area.

Extensive searches have been undertaken in these areas by the police with assistance from search and rescue partners, police dogs, and the Air Support Unit, however, there have been no further sightings of him.

Inspector Stuart Hay said:"Last Wednesday, police spoke to over 100 people during a revisit to where Paul was last seen. Everyone was very helpful but unfortunately we have still not managed to find him yet.

"I am keen for people, those who have not already come forward, to check their dash-cam or private or doorbell systems just in case they may have captured footage of Paul.

"It's been a fortnight now since he was last seen and, as you can imagine, this has been a very distressing time for his family.

"Once again, I'd like people to think back to around 10.30 pm - 11 pm on Wednesday, 15 September, did you see a man matching his description late on Wednesday evening in the St Andrews area, or have you seen him since?”

