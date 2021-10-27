Paul Fox: Police trying to trace family of man, 49, found dead at his Glasgow home

Police are asking the public to help them find the relatives of Paul Fox, 49, who was found dead at his home in Clydebank on Monday.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 7:38 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 7:39 am

Fox was found dead on October 25 2021 at his home address in Hood Street, Clydebank

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

They have asked anyone who has knowledge of Paul's family to contact 101, referring to police incident number, 1907 of 25 October, 2021. The public can also inform the police by emailing [email protected]

