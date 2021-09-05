Patryck Lipinski is believed to have travelled from his home in the Bathgate area of West Lothian to Ballachillish overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The 21-year-old’s car, a red Hyundai i20, was found in Ballachillish on Sunday morning, and searches are now being carried out in the local area.

He has been described as being 6ft 3in tall, slim build with short fair hair.

Patryck Lipinski: Coastguard and Mountain Rescue help with search as concerns raised for missing Bathgate man

When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and Adidas trainers.

Inspector Judy Hill said: “We are concerned for Patryck’s welfare and we are working with partners from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue teams and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to carry out searches in the Ballachullish area.

“If you have information which could help, if you believe you may have seen him please call 101, quoting incident 0799 of 5 September.”

