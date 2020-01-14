Passengers delayed due to highland cows on railway tracks in Glasgow

Have your say

A TRAIN has been brought to a standstill after cows were spotted standing in the middle of the railway line.

Scotrail announced an apology to passengers after the train was pulled to a standstill at Pollokshaws West railway station in Glasgow at about 9am today.

In a statement online a ScotRail member said: "Absolute unit spotted on the track at Pollokshaws West. Sorry if you're being delayed due to this.

"Network Rail staff on their way to attempt to encourage these coos to mooove back to the park."