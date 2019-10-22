Parkinson’s UK meeting in Reddingmuirhead

The Autumn gathering of national charity Parkinson’s UK takes place in Reddingmuirhead Community Centre on Friday.

The event, which runs from 11am to 3.30pm in the Shieldhill Road venue, features Parkinson’s UK chief executive Steve Ford and the charity’s Scottish director Annie MacLeod, along with Jess Bryce and other members of the Falkirk branch.

Refreshments and a light lunch will be available during the day and there will be discussions about the charity’s future plans, as well as a chance for people to talk about their own experiences with Parkinson’s – a disease which affects the nervous system and affects over 145,000 people in the UK, including comedian Billy Connoly.

For more information on the meeting e-mail gmacgregor@parkinsons.org.uk or call 0344 225 9836.

Visit www.parkinsons.org.uk for more.