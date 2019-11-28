Pantomime tickets for Linlithgow run

Panto is back in Linlithgow with tickets due to be released this weekend, and this coming festive season it’s the family favourite – Snow White.

Rehearsals with the cast, including many local children, are underway and the Players are looking forward to welcoming the community to their “traditional panto with a modern twist”.

“Snow White is a classic,” said director Sue Vizard.

“It has all the drama of characters like the magic mirror and the evil queen, hiss and boo all you like! As well as the fun of the adorable seven dwarfs.”

And the modern twist? “Well that’s the comedy pairing of our very own Lithgae rappers, Fred and Frankie, played by panto stalwart Les Fulton, and Erika Oulton – who stole our hearts as Cinderella last year,” added Sue.

“They’ll be performing their own take on Strictly’s Chris and Karen’s ‘Let’s Get Ready to Rumble’ street dance routine.

“Let’s just say Fred and Frankie taught them all they know!”

Last year’s festive show was the sell-out ‘Cinderella, a Fairytale’, at the Burgh Halls. The group saw this as a hugely successful alternative to the traditional panto, so for January 2020 the group was keen to mix things up again.

Local school children will be featuring strongly this year with all seven dwarfs being played by children.

“Who better to play our diminutive miners?” added Sue.

“We’re also lucky enough to have the talent and creativity of the Central Scotland Ballet School who will bring their unique touch of dancing magic to our show.”

Tickets for Snow White go on sale at the Advent Fayre at the Burgh Halls tomorrow (Saturday, November 30).

The performances are on January 9, 10, 11, 2020, at 7pm, with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee, at Linlithgow Academy.

Following the Advent Fayre, tickets (£12 and £8 concession) will be available from Far from the Madding Crowd, the Linlithgow Players Box Office on 07847 735077, and online at www.linlithgowplayers.org.uk.