Palestine Action Scotland have targeted the Edinburgh factory of Leonardo UK, occupying the roof of the site and spray painting political messages on the side of the building.

At 5am this morning, four activists entered the site and began dismantling the site - taking apart electronic equipment, air conditioning systems, windows, while covering premises in trademark red paint in a move to symbolise the blood spilt with Leonardo weapons.

The activists targeted the site Crewe Road North in Edinburgh in an aim to to cause maximum disruption against the company which supplies a range of military equipment and targeting systems.

A police helicopter is at the scene of the protest with a Police Scotland spokesperson saying: “Police were called to a report of a protest at a building on Crewe Road North in Edinburgh around 7.50am on Thursday, 19 January.

“Officers are in attendance and are engaging with those present.”

The Edinburgh site is a world leader in the high-energy military laser market with the targeting systems rigged to a number of jets, such as F-35 fighter jets which have been used by Israel.

The move from the group comes following a similar protest at Thales' factory in Glasgow in July 2022 against the French weapons company partnered in the manufacture of Elbit Systems drones.

A spokesperson from Palestine Action Scotland stated: "We've taken on Thales, and now we've taken on Leonardo.

"Any company supplying Israel should be well aware by now that Scotland is not a safe place for them to conduct their deadly trade.