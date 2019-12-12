Owners of a Harry Potter themed shop in Edinburgh face legal action from Warner Bros

Edinburgh's Gold Brothers are facing a High Court challenge over a Harry Potter themed shop in the Capital.

According to a report in The Times, lawyers from Warner Bros - who released the films based on the best-selling Harry Potter books - have argued the company is misleading customers into thinking official memorabilia endorsed by the studio is sold in its shop.

The controversial shop is located on Edinburgh's Victoria Street, which has been thought to be the inspiration for JK Rowling's creation of Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter series. Picture: TSPL

The Great Wizard, formally known as the Boy Wizard, is located on Edinburgh's Victoria Street, not far from many of the Gold Brothers' well-known tartan souvenir shops on the Royal Mile.

It opened last year and has become a hit with Harry Potter fans from across the world who are keen to visit the birthplace of the boy who lived.

The company, whose registered office is in Kirkcaldy, also has a shop of the same name on Glasgow's Union Street and have a stall at this year's Edinburgh Christmas Market selling a huge range of Harry Potter collectables.

Warner Bros owns a trademark called JK Rowling's Wizarding World, which includes the Edinburgh author's books and the Harry Potter films and their prequels.

A Warner Bros spokesman is reported as saying: "Warner Bros takes infringement of our intellectual property rights seriously and have issued a claim at the High Court of England and Wales against the Gold Brothers (Scotland) Ltd and its directors and associated individuals to protect those rights."

A representative for Gold Brothers said: "We have been in communications with Warner Bros for over 15 months and we hope to positively resolve this matter with them in January."