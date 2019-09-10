Overflowing bins causing vermin worries in Hallglen

Overflowing bins in a Hallglen street are attracting flies and vermin to the area, local residents have claimed.

A man who lives in Findhorn Place said he and his wife are “sick to the back teeth” of overflowing communal bins at the block of flats in the street which are not being uplifted because they are filled with mixed rubbish.

“It’s ridiculous and has been going on for quite some time,” the resident said.

“Folk just put any old rubbish in the bins and don’t think about the recycling element so then the bin men come along and see this and won’t take them.

“They’ve been labelled with ‘contaminated’ stickers which is all well and good but nothing is actually getting done by anyone to sort the issue.

“We have contacted the council about it but they just put us on to another department and they put us on to another department.

“The smell coming from these bins is really bad and they’re causing a lot of flies in the area and will also be attracting vermin.”

A spokesman for Falkirk Council said the local authority supplies residents across Falkirk with the means to separate their wastes into that which can be recycled and that which can’t but can only do “so much” when residents don’t comply with the waste rules.

“When residents contaminate the recycling bins, by using them as an extension of the landfill bins, this is not only inconvenient to their neighbours but also means that all material within the bins is unsuitable for recycling.

“Simply uplifting the bins isn’t the answer, as this doesn’t encourage a change in behaviours. As such we aim to work with residents and with council colleagues to ensure there is an understanding of correct bin use.

“We sympathise with those residents who are actively recycling, and we would remind residents to be more considerate of others and be aware of the impact failing to use the supplied bins means for their local environment.”