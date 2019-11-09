Over half of EU nationals' children in Scotland not offered full permanent residency, new figures show

Thousands of children of EU nationals in Scotland have not been offered permanent residency in the UK, statistics published by the Home Office show.

According to the figures, 6,240 of the 12,630 EU nationals under the age of 18 who are living in the country and have applied for settled status have been granted permanent residency.

the figures highlight the Conservative government does not care about EU citizens.

An additional 3,160 were granted pre-settled status - which only gives the temporary right to stay in the UK - while 3,230 are still waiting for a final decision to be made.

A total of 92,770 EU nationals in Scotland have applied for settled status, with 50,630 offered permanent residency.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokeswoman Christine Jardine said: "Today's statistics on settled status serve as further proof - as if any was needed - that this Conservative Government does not care about EU citizens, including children.

"It's a disgrace that the Government is leaving these children in limbo. These are the lives of thousands of children across the UK which are being thrown into uncertainty by the Conservatives inability to offer any clarity in.

"Brexit clearly risks creating another Windrush-style scandal and the Conservatives simply cannot be trusted to ensure that EU citizens have their rights protected.

"The Liberal Democrats are clear. We want to stop Brexit, protect the rights of EU citizens who are our friends and family and build a brighter future."