Over 9,000 attend Glasgow Pride parade despite 'commercialisation' row

More than 9,000 people are estimated to have attended a Glasgow Pride parade.

The event marks 50 years since the Stonewall Uprising, an LGBTQ civil rights protest in New York City, which has since sparked worldwide demonstrations.

Businesses, charities and Scotland's Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie were among those to take part alongside thousands of marchers.

Christopher Tait, chairman of Pride Glasgow, said: "It's estimated over 9,000 people joined together today under a peaceful and happy banner either with friends, family or part of an organisation.

"We collectively demonstrated our passion and love in the city.

"We're now moving on to celebrations at The Ferry and The Barrowlands where we've organised a fantastic line-up of performances, including drag acts, singers, DJs and our headliner at A Night at Studio 54, The Reflex.

"We said we'd show everyone we could pull back after last year and I think it's safe to say the community feel united again."

The parade left Clydeside at 11.30am before taking a new route through the East end of the city centre, ending with community stalls at Broomielaw next to the Kingston Bridge.

Last year's event was marred by ticketing problems, and led to the resignation of former chief executive Alastair Smith.

Tickets to enter the charity's march this year cost LGBT+ groups £120 for a walking group or £420 for commercial organisations, while it costs £600 to have a float at the event.

Unite announced on Thursday it would not be taking part in the march after lambasting the "commercialisation" of the event.

The trade union's Scottish LGBT+ committee issued a strongly worded statement criticising charges imposed on organisations to be part of the event and taking aim at big companies using Pride merely to "enhance their customer reach".

Mr Tait replied by saying sponsorship was an "opportunity to help educate" organisations and businesses about the Pride movement.