Over 50 more hummus products recalled over salmonella fears

More than 50 further hummus products have been recalled by the Food Standards Agency amid fears that they could cause salmonella poisoning.

The watchdog said the hummus products, which are in addition to the 17 recalled earlier this week, could contain the food poisoning bug, which can be fatal for certain groups of people.

The products, made by Zorba Delicacies, are sold under brands of supermarkets including Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury's, as well as Booker and Tesco. Some of the new products listed by the FSA are the same as the first recall, but with extra batches added - with different sell-by dates. A total of 16 extra Morrisons products are now affected.

The Food Standards Agency said: "Zorba Delicacies Limited is extending the recall of various brands and flavours of houmous because the products may contain salmonella."

It reiterated that customers who had bought the products should not consume them and should return them to the store where they were bought.

A total of 17 hummus products were included in the original recall, including two brands of hummus sold at Aldi, seven sold at Asda, two at Lidl, two at Morrisons, two at Sainsbury's, and one at Spar. The latest recall also includes a product sold at John Lewis, as well as some from Booker and Tesco.

The initial recall also included Nando's Houmous + PERi-PERi Drizzle, which is sold at Asda, Ocado, and Sainsbury's.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency issued with the first recall said: "The products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps."

A full list of the affected products is available here (first recall) and here (extended recall).

