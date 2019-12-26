Outlander star Sam Heughan spends Christmas day in Edinburgh tackling Arthur's Seat

Outlander star Sam Heughan has shared a social media post revealing what he got up to on Christmas day in Edinburgh.

The star, who was staying in the Capital and enjoyed a wee run up Arthur's Seat, posted a clip of himself on the hill surrounding by the incredible views of the city - all while wearing a Tennent's beanie.

Sam, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hugely popular TV series, also added: "Have a beautiful day and Merry Christmas everyone!"

• READ MORE: Outlander season 5: cast, plot and when the next series of the Sam Heughan drama is on Amazon Prime

The actor, who was recently tipped to be the next James Bond, revealed at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in Glasgow last month that he felt "honoured" for the part he had played in "bringing Scotland to the rest of the world."

2020 is set to be a big year for Sam as he gears up to play Hollywood legend Paul Newman in a new feature film, while the fifth season of hit TV show Outlander, in which he stars with Catriona Balfour, gets set for release in February.