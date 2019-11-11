Outlander named the world's 'most bingeworthy' TV show at top LA awards show

Have your say

The Scottish time-travel fantasy series Outlander has been named the most "bingeworthy" show in the world.

The worldwide fanbase for the four series of the show, which is based on the best-selling novels by American author Diana Gabaldon, has propelled it to the honour in the annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The Sony-Starz series was honoured alongside the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, America's Got Talent, Khloe Kardashian and Harry Styles in the pop culture awards, which are staged by the worldwide E! Entertainment network.

Outlander follows the events which unfold when Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married Second World War nurse is visiting a circle of standing stones in the Highlands when she is propelled back to the time of the Jacobite Risings in 18th century Scotland, where she falls for soldier Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

The show, which went into production in a converted warehouse in Lanarkshire in 2013, has turned Balfe and Heughan into a huge stars. A fifth series is to be launched in February while a sixth has also been commissioned.

Celebrating the awards win, Heughan, from Dumfries and Galloway, told his Twitter followers today: "Binge binge binge binge!!!!! Thank you to our amazing fans, once again proving they’re the #bestfansever"

And in a video message from the set in Scotland in the early hours of this morning, filmed with co-star Richard Rankin, Heughan said: "Unfortunately we're not in Los Angeles celebrating what would have been a remarkable award for most bingeworthy show. That will get us through tonight's night shoot."

Balfe posted on Twitter: "Yes!!!!!! The Best Fans EVER !!!! This is brilliant. We thank you ... for all your hours binging!!! (Apologies will be sent to your families... and employers!!!"

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have become huge international stars since being cast in Outlander.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS IN THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

THE MOVIE OF 2019

Avengers: Endgame

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019

Murder Mystery

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019

Avengers: Endgame

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019

After

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019

Aladdin

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Robert Downey Jr.

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Zendaya

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Cole Sprouse

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Noah Centineo

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Tom Holland

THE SHOW OF 2019

Stranger Things

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019

Stranger Things

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019

The Big Bang Theory

THE ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Beyoncé

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019

America's Got Talent

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019

Cole Sprouse

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019

Millie Bobby Brown

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019

Zendaya

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019

Kristen Bell

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019

Hannah Brown

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2019

Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019

Outlander

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019

Shadowhunters

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019

Shawn Mendes

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019

Billie Eilish

THE GROUP OF 2019

BLACKPINK

THE SONG OF 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Señorita

THE ALBUM OF 2019

Taylor Swift: Lover

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2019

Becky G

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019

Kill This Love

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019

BLACKPINK

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2019

David Dobrik

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019

Bretman Rock

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019

Ellen DeGeneres

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2019

Doug the Pug

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2019

Kevin Hart

THE STYLE STAR OF 2019

Harry Styles

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2019

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2019

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS:

THE PEOPLE’S ICON OF 2019

Jennifer Aniston

THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION OF 2019

P!NK

THE FASHION ICON OF 2019

Gwen Stefani