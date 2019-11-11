Outlander named the world's 'most bingeworthy' TV show at top LA awards show

The Scottish time-travel fantasy series Outlander has been named the most "bingeworthy" show in the world.
The worldwide fanbase for the four series of the show, which is based on the best-selling novels by American author Diana Gabaldon, has propelled it to the honour in the annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
The Sony-Starz series was honoured alongside the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, America's Got Talent, Khloe Kardashian and Harry Styles in the pop culture awards, which are staged by the worldwide E! Entertainment network.
Outlander follows the events which unfold when Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a married Second World War nurse is visiting a circle of standing stones in the Highlands when she is propelled back to the time of the Jacobite Risings in 18th century Scotland, where she falls for soldier Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).
The show, which went into production in a converted warehouse in Lanarkshire in 2013, has turned Balfe and Heughan into a huge stars. A fifth series is to be launched in February while a sixth has also been commissioned.
Celebrating the awards win, Heughan, from Dumfries and Galloway, told his Twitter followers today: "Binge binge binge binge!!!!! Thank you to our amazing fans, once again proving they’re the #bestfansever"
And in a video message from the set in Scotland in the early hours of this morning, filmed with co-star Richard Rankin, Heughan said: "Unfortunately we're not in Los Angeles celebrating what would have been a remarkable award for most bingeworthy show. That will get us through tonight's night shoot."
Balfe posted on Twitter: "Yes!!!!!! The Best Fans EVER !!!! This is brilliant. We thank you ... for all your hours binging!!! (Apologies will be sent to your families... and employers!!!"
FULL LIST OF WINNERS IN THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS
THE MOVIE OF 2019
Avengers: Endgame
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019
Murder Mystery
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019
Avengers: Endgame
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019
After
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019
Aladdin
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Robert Downey Jr.
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Zendaya
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Cole Sprouse
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Noah Centineo
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Tom Holland
THE SHOW OF 2019
Stranger Things
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019
Stranger Things
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019
The Big Bang Theory
THE ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Beyoncé
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019
America's Got Talent
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019
Cole Sprouse
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019
Millie Bobby Brown
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019
Zendaya
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019
Kristen Bell
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019
Hannah Brown
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2019
Khloé Kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019
Outlander
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019
Shadowhunters
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019
Shawn Mendes
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019
Billie Eilish
THE GROUP OF 2019
BLACKPINK
THE SONG OF 2019
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Señorita
THE ALBUM OF 2019
Taylor Swift: Lover
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019
Blake Shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2019
Becky G
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019
Kill This Love
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019
BLACKPINK
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2019
David Dobrik
THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019
Bretman Rock
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019
Ellen DeGeneres
THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2019
Doug the Pug
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2019
Kevin Hart
THE STYLE STAR OF 2019
Harry Styles
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2019
Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2019
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS:
THE PEOPLE’S ICON OF 2019
Jennifer Aniston
THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION OF 2019
P!NK
THE FASHION ICON OF 2019
Gwen Stefani