Outlander: Fans can follow in the footsteps of TV hit's historic lovers with new audio guide

Tourists can follow in the footsteps of Outlander’s time-crossed lovers Claire and Jamie with the launch of a new audio guide.

The free digital audio guide, downloadable from the Geotourist app direct to visitors’ smartphones, allows Outlander fans to immerse themselves in the romantic adventure at the Scottish filming locations of the TV phenomenon.

The new audio guide lets tourists and Outlander fans follow in the footsteps of Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall. Picture: Outlander

The TV series returns to the screens for season five on Monday in the UK on Amazon Prime.

The set-jetting audio tour includes Scottish filming locations and landmarks from seasons one to four such as Glen Coe, Doune Castle and Preston Mill, with some doubling as locations in France, the USA and the Caribbean. The offering has been created in association with national tourism organisation VisitScotland.

Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager at VisitScotland, said: “The Outlander Scottish Filming Locations Tour is a fantastic way for viewers to immerse themselves in the TV show and fall in love with Scotland, just as they fell in love with the story of Claire and Jamie. What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than to create your own romantic adventure in these unique settings.

A 42-point tour

“The impact of film and TV goes far beyond the production spend. With research finding that one in five visitors are inspired to plan a trip to Scotland after seeing it on-screen, the opportunities for the tourism industry are immense.”

The tour opens at Tweeddale Court in Edinburgh before embarking on a 42-point tour, which winds its way across Scotland to finish at Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries and Galloway.

Using GPS technology, the app pinpoints where users are and triggers various stories to play automatically as they pass by tour points. However, the tour can also be accessed and enjoyed from anywhere in the world, either through the app or via the website.

Follow in the footsteps of history

Using the tour, visitors can:

● Lose themselves in Diana Gabaldon’s time-hopping love story while falling in love with Scotland’s outstanding scenery;

● Travel through time with the characters by visiting Culross and the Highland Folk Museum to experience the 1740s, before leaping into the 1940s at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway and taking in a majestic 1960s Harvard, beautifully played by the University of Glasgow;

● Visit the world without leaving Scotland’s shores, taking in Paris, Le Havre and the Palace of Versailles, North and South Carolina and Jamaica;

● Follow not just in the footsteps of Claire and Jamie, but also in the footsteps of some of history’s best-known names, including Mary, Queen of Scots and Bonnie Prince Charlie;

● Share the hidden stories behind the filming locations with friends, family and Outlander fans all over the world, with a simple tap of the app.

Listeners are able to access further information about each point with integrated web links to the relevant sites, including Historic Environment Scotland and National Trust for Scotland.

For visitors in the actual location, the tour gives them an easy-to-follow Outlander itinerary that may start in the capital, but helps them to explore places they may not have otherwise considered.

Chief executive and Geotourist founder Shaon Talukder, who created the concept, said: “We are proud advocates of using storytelling to help visitors and travellers enrich their experience and this multi-layered tour will do exactly that.”