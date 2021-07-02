The much anticipated game saw fans up and down the country wild with hope as the Scotland men’s team finally made it into a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

One fan got a little carried away with the celebrations in Stromness on Friday, June 18 during the match and made off with a number of Scotland flags while feeling particularly patriotic.

But of course, dreams of winning Euro 2020 were dashed later that week when Scotland lost to Croatia, ultimately knocking them out of the tournament.

Following the loss Police Scotland said the flags were recovered from an “extremely sorry and embarrassed fan” who now has another reason to want to forget that night.

Officers added: “Police Scotland: 1, Flag Thief: 0”

The flags were stolen amid the excitement during the Scotland v England Euros 2020 match.