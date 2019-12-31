Orchestra to kick off Jazz new year again in Linlithgow

Linlithgow Jazz will kick off their 2020 season on Saturday with Ken Mathieson’s Classic Jazz Orchestra (CJO) in the Queen Margaret Hall.

Formed by drummer Ken Mathieson in 2004, this eight-piece is a who’s who of the Scottish Jazz scene, featuring such luminaries as Paul Harrison, Konrad Wiszniewski and Roy Percy, and was the winner of Best Band at the 2009 Scottish Jazz Awards.

Sue McHugh, Linlithgow Jazz events organiser, is looking forward to the concert.

She said: “Well, after our wonderful Christmas event it’s time to kick off our 2020 season. Ken Mathieson’s Classic Jazz Orchestra has kicked off our new season for the previous two years in considerable style so we decided to keep the momentum going for the start of this new decade.

“While the CJO has become established as one of the world’s leading interpreters of Jelly Roll Morton’s music, their repertoire also includes the music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, King Oliver, Bix Beiderbecke, Benny Carter, Benny Goodman, Bob Crosby, Slide Hampton etc. And their performances are always a foot-tapping pleasure to behold!”

Ken Mathieson’s Classic Jazz Orchestra will perform at Queen Margaert Hall on Saturday at 7.30pm.