Opportunity for young artists as we look ahead to this year’s Grinneas nan Eilean exhibition

On November 25th Grinneas nan Eilean the Islands’ Open exhibition returns to An Lanntair, Stornoway with an exciting new dimension.

Grinneas na h-Òigridh will give under 18s the opportunity to contribute with a special section of the show dedicated to young Hebridean artists.

Head of Visual Arts Roddy Murray said: “While young people have always been welcome to take part, we felt that providing a separate space would be a good incentive to encourage them to create and submit their work.

“We always want to develop potential talent and this provides the opening for them to show what they can do.

“It will be fascinating to see the themes that emerge from the show and find out what is important to the youth of today, especially with the predominance of digital media. And for any young person looking to have a career in the arts, it’s a great opportunity to experience the challenge and buzz of submission, selection and public scrutiny.”

This year there will be additional incentives to take part in the adult and young person’s categories, in the form of a top prize selected by an independent panel as well as a People’s Prize voted on by the public.

The show can attract hundreds of works and is one of the most popular shows in An Lanntair’s exhibition calendar.

Entry forms are available from An Lanntair’s website: HERE or at the front desk.

Preview: Friday 23th November 2019, 5pm - 8pm

Exhibition: 25 November 2019 – 18 January 2020