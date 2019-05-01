Oops! Peebles petrol station damaged by lorry

Harrison’s petrol station in Peebles is down to two pumps this afternoon after a lorry driver failed to take notice of the maximum height notices (3.8m) attatched to the roof of the forecourt.

A witness told us the European driver came into the forecourt at around 10.45am, and ripped a good section of the roof before trying to reverse out again.

Police and fire service arrived at the scene and helped the man drop the suspension so he could extract his vehicle, but not before photographer Ian Linton of Innerleithen captured the scene.

The garage was closed for a short while, but it is back open, limited to two operational pumps while staff wait on engineers.