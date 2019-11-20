One of world's most sought-after whiskies to go on sale in Edinburgh

A bottle of rare whisky is going under the hammer in Edinburgh with an estimated price of up to £25,000.

The Macallan Millennium Decanter-50 year old whisky, considered to be one of the most sought-after in the world, was distilled in January 1949, and released in an edition of 900 to celebrate the millennium.

Also to be included in Bonhams' Christmas whisky sale is a bottle of Hanyu Ichiro's Malt-Queen of Hearts, from the famous Card Series, which is set to sell for between £10,000 to 12,000. Distilled in 1990, and bottled in 2006, this bottle is number 44 of a limited edition of 324.

Meanwhile, a bottle of Black Bowmore 1964, from the Final Edition, bottled in 1995 is likely to be snapped up for between £15,000 and 16,000 and another Macallan whisky, the Pure Highland Malt, is estimated to sell for between £10,000 to 15,000.

Martin Green, Bonhams whisky specialist in Edinburgh, said: “As usual our Christmas sale is the most varied of the year and it’s packed full of good things with something for everyone. The highlights, though, have to be the Macallan Millennium Decanter-50 year old-1949 that is always much in demand, and the Hanyu Ichiro's Malt-Queen of Hearts, which is very rarely seen at auction.”