One More Try programme on Doddie Weir’s life to air on BBC Scotland

Borders rugby star Doddie Weir will be the focus of a television documentary to airing on BBC Scotland.

The hour-long programme, Doddie Weir: One More Try, will feature interviews with the 49-year-old father of three, as well as contributions from Scottish broadcaster and former rugby union player John Beattie.

Scottish broadcaster and former rugby union player John Beattie.

The programme promises an insight into the life and mission of the man behind the famous tartan suit and follows Doddie and his family over the past two years since he revealed his diagnosis with motor neurone disease in 2016.

A fundraising album for Doddie’s My Name5 Doddie Foundation was released this week. Read about it here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/garys-latest-song-has-doddies-charity-mind-1326131

Doddie Weir: One More Try can be seen on BBC Scotland on Friday, December 6, from 7pm to 8pm.