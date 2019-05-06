Olivia Leake: Appeal after 13-year-old girl reported missing in West Lothian

Have your say

Police in West Lothian are appealing to the public after a schoolgirl was reported missing.

Olivia Leake was last seen by her mum at 08:20 hours on Friday 3 May 2019.

Olivia Leake, 13. Picture: Police Scotland

The 13-year-old from West Lothian has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Olivia is described as white, 5ft 5” tall, of medium build, fair complexion, with long dark brown hair. She has a distinct white flash in the iris of her right eye and occasionally wears dark-rimmed glasses.

Detectives also say Olivia has links to the town of Dalkeith in Midlothian.

When last seen she was wearing a Khaki green Puma Hoodie with black logo, black leggings, white Nike trainers, in possession of a Khaki River Island bag with black handles and gold detail.

Olivia's mother Angela Leake posted a message on Facebook saying: "My daughter Olivia has been missing since Friday, please help me find her."

Anyone with information should contact the police immediately on 101.

