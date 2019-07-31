'Oh please no' Edinburgh resident goes viral after Fringe rehersal note left in her stairwell

Social media users have reacted en masse to the potential misery of residents in an Edinburgh tenement.

A Twitter user posted on the site a picture of a note left in her stair from 'The Counterminers' who are her neighbours.

READ MORE: Rare Harry Potter book bought for £1 sells for almost £29,000

She added just three words: 'Oh please no'.

The note advised that rehearsals would be taking place in their flat in the 'upcoming weeks' - for their Fringe show about 'a monster in a wardrobe' - revealing there would be 'shouting'.

Its author added: 'Please don't call the police. You are welcome to come and see the show though. Thank you for your patience."

Social media users have not been shy in airing their views.

"This is why I ****** hate the festival!" posted one user.

"A flat isn’t a rehearsal space, unless you’re doing a quiet table-read. If you’re shouting about monsters in cupboards I hope the neighbours call the council and make daily noise complaints until you stop," suggested another.

"This annoys me because they don’t even apologise for it. I’d want some wine based compensation," another user said.

But some users have tried to see the funny side.

"What if there is actually a monster in the wardrobe?" said one person.

READ MORE: Foodies Festival has no 'legal basis' for charging Edinburgh public entry

"Oh my god yes. We need updates," another user joked.

The Counterminers, whose now much talked about Mother and the Monster show runs at The Golf Tavern, in Bruntsfield, replied to the sea of posts on the site.

"All tickets to our show are free, and there are no profits to be made. This is reflected in our budget, as a new company, hence our rehearsal space, and as such, we hope to see you there!"