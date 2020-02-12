Obituary: Jock Donaldson, aerial surveyor whose career took him around the world

Jock (Ronald) ­Donaldson has died peacefully at home, on 31 January.

Jock was born to Jesse and David Donaldson in Motherwell on 25 August 1929, with identical twin Norman. The boys followed brother Bobby.

His marriage to his great love June resulted in three children, David, Duff and Shona, and his last years were hugely enhanced by the arrival in 2010 of granddaughter Bonnie.

Jock graduated from Glasgow University and embarked on an international career focused on surveying, specialising in aerial survey and land use studies. His adventurous life took him and his family to South America, the Caribbean, Africa, South East Asia and the Middle East. In 1961, he was awarded the Peruvian Air Force Gold Cross for his “courage and determination which saved the life of a Peruvian pilot” after a helicopter crash in the Andes.

Jock will best be remembered for his passion for sports, his humour, and ability to forge close, enduring relationships with people all over the world. There will be a private family funeral at Warriston on Saturday 15 February.