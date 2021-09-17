Obituary - Bryan Longmore, Solicitor, Deputy Lieutenant Inverness, Honorary Sheriff and Papal Knight

Bryan Longmore helped people both professionally and in the wider community

Alexander Bryan George Longmore, known by everyone as Bryan, was a gentleman of the old school, held in the utmost regard by all who knew him. A man of great intellect and integrity, he had a long and distinguished career as a solicitor, becoming in due course, an honorary sheriff and Deputy Lieutenant for Inverness.

Born to William and Margaret Longmore (nee Henderson) in Evanton, Ross-shire on 30 April 1935, Bryan was the youngest of two sons. The family were firmly rooted in the north of Scotland, where William worked as County Organiser for the Board of Agriculture, while Margaret was a teacher, her father having been headmaster of the local school at Kiltarlity. Bryan’s early childhood and schooling, along with his older brother Alan, was spent in Thurso, a place he remembered in later years as windswept and very cold. Sadly, his father William died when Bryan was still a young boy. The family then moved to Aberdeen to live with his maternal grandparents, and later, his stepfather Tom Curr and sister Rosemary.

Bryan attended Mile End Primary School in Aberdeen, winning a scholarship to Robert Gordon’s College, where he excelled academically. There he was introduced to the game of rugby, something he quickly abandoned after breaking several ribs, yet despite this, he retained a lifelong interest in the sport, albeit from a safe distance.

Bryan gained a place at Aberdeen University, graduating MA and LLB in Law in 1958. It was while an undergraduate that he met his future wife, Leonella Lucia Ferrari (Leo), a vibrant beauty studying modern languages. Leo was of Italian origin, hailing from an immigrant family who ran a cafe business in Inverness. She was the first of her family to go to university, and little did anyone guess what might result from her higher education.

As an impoverished student, Bryan would visit Leo in Inverness. Being a respectful suitor, he assured her formidable Italian mother that he always had somewhere to stay for the night. What he failed to reveal was that his overnight accommodation was a bench at the top of Tomnahurich Cemetery and that he shaved in the River Ness in the morning, an experience he later described as cold, but quiet at least!

Both Leo and Bryan graduated in 1958 and were married in St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Inverness on 29 September 1958. As a Protestant, Bryan converted to Catholicism in order to marry Leo, a faith that he embraced warmly thoughout his life.

Soon after, the couple emigrated to Canada, moving to Toronto where Bryan worked as Assistant Trust Officer for the National Trust Company from 1958-1960. However, the lure of home was strong and they travelled back to Europe in 1960, first to Parma and family connections in Italy, where Bryan taught English in the European School of Language there from 1960-1961, then home to Inverness, where he took up a legal apprenticeship, working for the firm of Anderson, Shaw and Gilbert. He remained there throughout his legal career, becoming senior partner before retiring in 1995. Thereafter he continued to work as a consultant for many years. Many remember him for his shrewd legal mind, detailed knowledge of the law, sound advice and judgement, courtesy, warmth and engaging manner with clients and colleagues.

Bryan undertook many other legal, civic and honorary duties. The list of appointments and offices he held is impressive and he actively promoted the cultural life of Inverness and the wider community he loved so much. He was an honorary sheriff and General Commissioner of Inland Revenue for Inverness from 1992, was appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Inverness from 1998, became Dean of the Faculty of Solicitors of the Highlands and was Chairman of the Social Work Service Complaints Review. He was a renowned public speaker, much sought-after for formal dinners or Burns Suppers, and his speeches were informed, witty and never dull.

Bryan willingly gave of his time and energy in support of many good causes. He was Chairman of L’Arche, a local charity dedicated to adults with learning difficulties; Director of Crossroads Inverness, a charity dedicated to helping the homeless; a Knight of St John, helping to support various charitable works. He was a Chairman of Inverness Civic Trust and a founding member of the Inverness City Heritage Trust. Fellow trustees commented on his extensive knowledge and enthusiasm for the city, its history, culture and the built environment, describing him as “a man of huge intellect and integrity who served his community in so many ways.”

Bryan had many private interests including gardening, walking, reading and attending the theatre. He and Leo thrived on regular outings to Eden Court Theatre in Inverness, especially to attend performances of Italian opera and classical music. Cultural outings would include frequent trips to London to the Royal Opera, or further afield to Milan or Venice, where they once enjoyed seeing Lucia di Lammermoor at La Fenice.

Both Bryan and Leo greatly enjoyed the outdoors, whether tending garden plants at Midmills Road, their home from the mid-1960s, walking a series of golden retrievers in the countryside or wild berry-picking for making jam. A particular favourite was to scour the woods in autumn searching for cherished porcini or wild mushrooms, or simply enjoying the beautiful Highland scenery in its ever-changing seasonal colours.

The couple loved to travel. Popular destinations included France, but Italy remained the firm favourite. Bryan developed a true love for that country – its language, culture, art and, of course, its cuisine. They enjoyed visiting family and friends there and always reciprocated warmly when relatives came over to Scotland. Bryan’s love for Italian culture was reflected further in his steadfast support and chairmanship of the Highland Italian Circle for many years.

Travel was not limited to Europe, however; Bryan and Leo took in many countries, including Russia, India, China and the USA. Even when travel was restricted by progressing age, Bryan continued in his enthusiasm to learn about events in and people’s experiences of other lands.

Family was immensely important and Bryan was totally dedicated to them. Whether in Scotland, Italy or further afield in Australia or Malaysia, where his brother Alan had worked, family formed a huge part of his life. Edinburgh, where his two sons Bruno and Marco and their families lived, operated as a second home for decades. He always enjoyed visits there, no doubt helped by the attractions of the Edinburgh International Festival and the occasional rugby international at Murrayfield.

Everyone knew they would receive a warm welcome at Midmills Road, and meals there were legendary affairs. The dining room table positively groaned with food, washed down with fine Italian and French wines.

Bryan’s unfailing devotion and care for Leo was shown during her final illness when he nursed her without complaint, an inspiration to all those who witnessed it. After her death in February 2018, a deep sense of loss and parting remained with him. Yet his interest in family, friends, community and the wider world never dimished and he remained supportive of everyone and many different causes to the end.

The Church and Catholic faith he adopted provided strength and focus throughout Bryan’s life. He was a regular attendee and reader at St Mary’s RC Church in Inverness and one of Bryan’s proudest achievements was his investiture as a Papal Knight of St Gregory in December 2019, the first person in the north of Scotland to receive such an honour. In a fitting tribute, Rt Rev Bishop Hugh Gilbert OSB of the Diocese of Aberdeen described him as “a good servant of the common weal and a faithful son of the Church”.