Obituary: Anne Robson, physiotherapist, teacher and ATS officer

Gladys Anne Logan Robson (nee ­MacWatt) has died at the age of 108. She was born on 14 September, 1911 and witnessed the Suffragette movement, more than 20 prime ministers, four monarchs, two world wars, the first space launch and the advent of rapidly advancing technology.

Anne trained as a physiotherapist in 1933 before ­becoming a teacher later that year. It was while she was teaching that the Second World War broke out. After hearing that a ­women’s section of the Army was being formed, she decided that there was no better way to get involved.

She joined the Auxiliary ­Territorial Service in 1942. and initially served as a physical training instructor before completing her service in the rank of Senior Commander (Major) as assistant inspector ATS physical training. Anne stayed in the army until the end of the Second World War. She is said to have remembered VE-Day very fondly, and “had a naughty twinkle in her eye” when recalling the ­celebrations.

Anne remained in service for another two years after the war before she became a senior lecturer at the Avery Hill College of Education in London. She married primary school headmaster Jack Robson in 1953, and the couple moved to Newcastle, where Anne took up the position of deputy head at the Longhenton Secondary ­Modern School. Jack passed away in 1972.

After Jack died, Anne moved back up to her homeland, ­Scotland, and lived in St Andrews. She also managed to fit in serving as a Justice of the Peace in Blaydon and Penrith. She remained there for numerous years until she moved into residential care in Edinburgh. As the oldest ­resident of the care home, Anne used to take to the stage at Christmas and give a speech over dinner.

Many described her as reserved and a very “gentle woman”. Despite this, though, she was also “fiercely ­independent,” perhaps shown in the fact that she was driving up until the age of 90!

Her “naughty sense of humour” would often have people laughing and she was regularly visited in her care home due to this love for laughter.

