Obituaries: Findlay McGillivray, footballer remembered for his time with Third Lanark

Findlay McGillivray in his Newtongrange Star days

Findlay “Junior” McGillivray was a highly regarded Scottish footballer who in a decade-long career played some 225 games on both sides of the B order. He was best remembered for his time with Third Lanark, for whom he played more than 120 games in the early 1960s.

Although the club went out of existence in 1967 due to gross mismanagement, Findlay enjoyed success at Cathkin Park, captaining the team which finished third in the old First Division above Celtic in 1960/61, scoring 100 goals in the process, winning his only international honour, an under-23 cap against England in 1962, and a year later winning the Glasgow Cup against Celtic, the club’s last- ever trophy.

A committed hard-tackling full back and good passer of the ball, his star was very much in the ascendancy when Rangers signed him in 1964, but the move was to prove unsuccessful, with Findlay failing to make a single first team appearance during his two years at Ibrox. The experience cast a shadow over his career.

A year down south with Bradford Park Avenue in the old English Fourth Division followed before Willie Ormond resuscitated his Scottish career by signing him for top tier St Johnstone, with whom he played in two Cup semi-finals in season 1967/68. After several seasons and 63 games for the Perth club he returned to Junior football with Newtongrange Star, followed by a spell with Gala Fairydean.

Findlay McGillivray was born in Newtongrange to Findlay, a miner in the Lady Victoria pit, and Helen. The youngest of four brothers, he was brought up in the village with Alex, George and Jim and sister Jean, attending the local primary school before going on to Newbattle High School. After school he completed an apprenticeship as a stonemason while playing football locally for a juvenile side and th e well- known Junior team, Newtongrange Star.

In 1959 he was signed for Thirds by manager Bob Shankly, who shortly thereafter was replaced by former Rangers and Scotland captain George Young. By the end of his first season Findlay had become a regular first team member, impressing Young sufficiently to be awarded the captaincy for 1960/61. That proved a highly successful season, the team defeating Hibs 6-1 in the final game to secure third place in the league above Celtic and score a total of 100 goals, only the second club postwar then to achieve that feat, after Hearts. The players’ reward was a month’s tour of North America when they visited Chicago, Toronto, Seattle and Vancouver, among other cities, playing nine games, losing only one. The prospect of liquidation six years later seemed unthinkable but poor ownership fuelled by greed was to lead to the sale of many good players and a downward spiral.

Findlay’s continued good form led to his under-23 cap against England in 1962 when he shared the Pittodrie pitch with iconic players such as England’s Bobby Moore and Jimmy Greaves alongside teammates Billy McNeill, Willie Henderson and Alan Gilzean. The following year’s highlights included Third’s first Glasgow Cup success since 1909, beating a strong Celtic team in the final, poignantly the club’s final trophy. Findlay was also honoured to be selected for the Glasgow team to play a star-filled Manchester United for the Glasgow Charity Cup, finding himself in direct opposition to Bobby Charlton.

Although his club’s fortunes were slipping, Findlay’s form continued to attract admirers, with Wolverhampton Wanderers showing interest before Rangers signed him in September 1964.

The initial elation of joining the Ibrox giants turned to disillusionment as it became clear he was never going to figure in the first team, begging the question as to why he was signed. There was success with the reserves winning their League but Findlay did not enjoy a good relationship with manager Scot Symon and came to the conclusion “his face didn’t fit”. A teetotaller non-smoker, he returned straight home after games, opting not to socialise with teammates, which may have contributed negatively to his prospects.

After a year in Bradford he joined St Johnstone under Willie Ormond, where the highlights were playing in the League Cup and Scottish Cup semi-finals in 1967/8 against , respectively, Dundee and Dunfermline Athletic. Saints only lost to Cup winners Athletic from a last-minute extra time goal in a replay, with Findlay described in one report as “the kingpin of Saints’ defence”.

On 25 June 1965 Findlay wed Christine Brown in Musselburgh Congregational Church, the couple having met through mutual friends. They were to enjoy over 56 years of happy marriage in Musselburgh, during which they had children John, Andrew, Paul and Susan. After retiring from football Findlay worked as a credit salesman in insurance. He continued following football closely and played with a local pub team.

Enthusiasts revived Third Lanark as an amateur team some years ago and he was a welcome guest at functions with former teammates, being honoured with induction to the club’s Hall of Fame and made a Life Member of the club’s Supporters’ Association.

Away from football, Findlay was a great outdoors man, enjoying regular trips to the family caravan in the Borders where he introduced his sons to country pursuits. Family was at the heart of his life and time spent especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a particular pleasure.

A physical no nonsense player on the pitch, off it he was the complete gent, who never spoke ill of anyone and was helpful to all. He is survived by his wife, sons, 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

