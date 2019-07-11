Nursery where Edinburgh baby boy choked to death 'devastated' by incident

The Edinburgh nursery where a baby boy choked to death has said it is "devastated" by the incident.

A 10-month-old baby boy died on Wednesday 10 July after being rushed to hospital on Tuesday following an incident at the Bright Horizons Nursery in Corstorphine.

The nursery is an independent business based inside the David Lloyd club in Corstorphine (Photo: Lisa Ferguson)

The nursery reopened earlier today, but a text sent by management this afternoon said the nursery is closing due to "further developments".

It said: "Due to further developments we have taken the decision to close the nursery. We apologise for any inconvenience. Please come and collect your children ASAP."

A spokesman from Bright Horizons nursery said: "We are devastated by this news. Our thoughts are with the family at this time.

"Obviously we are co-operating fully with the authorities. The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care is our absolute priority.

"The nursery will be closed whilst we support our staff and families. In the meantime we have arranged for our families to be offered alternative care at neighbouring nurseries."