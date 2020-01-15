'Not as awful as (your) last game against Rangers' - official Subway Twitter account trolls Celtic fan

The official UK Twitter account for Subway hit back with a quickfire trolling response after a Celtic fan posted a comment about the brand's new toasted bites range.

Subway UK posted an image of the new Toasted Bites range before a Twitter user @owenybhoy91 responded that they looked "awful".

However, it seems whoever was taking care of the sandwich firm's social media account was not going to let the comment lie, quickly firing back:

"Not as awful as [SIC] last game against Rangers".

Rangers fans quickly shared the Tweet with one calling it the "tweet of the day" and another adding whoever wrote the post needs a bonus.

Celtic fan @owenybhoy saw the funny side, retweeting the post and adding: "A could say I'm never going to subway again but that would be a lie and am actually on my way there just now."