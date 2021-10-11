Northern Lights could be visible across Scotland on Monday as geomagnetic storm expected to reach Earth

This is thanks to a Coronal Mass Ejection, a massive burst of material from the sun which can cause a phenomenon known as a geomagnetic storm, which interferes with the Earth’s magnetic field.

According to the US Space Weather Prediction Centre, the event could result in power grid fluctuations as well as “orientation irregularities” for spacecraft.

The Northern Lights may be visible on Monday

Aurora may be visible as low as New York, to Wisconsin and Washington state. The Met Office has said there is a slight chance of moderate class flares here too, although cloud is likely to block the view for some.

“Aurora is possible through 11th and 12th across much of Scotland, although cloud amounts are increasing, meaning sightings are unlikely for most,” the Met Office said.

“There is a slight chance of aurora reaching the far north of England and Northern Ireland tonight, but cloud breaks and therefore sightings are more likely in Northern Ireland.”

NOAA has put the storm at category G2, which the agency defines as moderate in strength.

Tom Kerss, astronomer and author of Northern Lights: The definitive guide to auroras, urged people to still have a look despite the heavy cloud forecast.

“Unfortunately I think cloud cover is going to be a bit of an issue for Scotland tonight but it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have a go if you have any clear patches at all,” he said.

“It probably has pockets of enhanced energy in it so it could spike in performance every so often, and that means that it’s quite possible that auroras will actually reach down into the north of England and maybe as far south as somewhere like Belfast or Omagh – not terribly far south, but they might just become visible over the sea from anybody that has a north-facing view across the north of England.”