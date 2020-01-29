Nominations sought for young principals to lead town festivals

Have your say

Borderers wanting to fly the flag for their home-towns at their common ridings, festivals or civic weeks this summer are being urged to step forward.

Galashiels Braw Lads’ Gathering is appealing to anyone wishing to be considered for the positions of braw lad and braw lass for 2020 to get their names in.

Applications should be submitted to gathering clerk Hazel Hunter by the end of tomorrow at 27 Melrose Road, Galashiels, TD1 2AT, or emailed to hazelahunter@googlemail.com

In Selkirk, applications are being sought for young men wanting to be this year’s royal burgh standard bearer or an attendant.

Common riding rules state that the standard bearer must be an unmarried man, if possible a native of Selkirk, and have ridden the burgh marches at least twice as an attendant.

Those wishing to serve as the four attendants should also be young men and natives of Selkirk if possible.

Souters have until noon on Saturday, February 22, to apply.

Applications should be send to Selkirk Common Riding Trust clerk Johnnie Thomson at 19 West Port, Selkirk, TD7 4DJ.

St Ronan’s Border Games committee is also looking for nominations for a standard bearer and principal guest to lead its 193rd anniversary celebrations.

It is asking Innerleithen townsfolk to help the selection committees by nominating deserving candidates.

These should be made in writing to Keith Belleville at Braeside, Wells Brae, Innerleithen, EH44 6JE, or by email to kjbelleville@aol.com, before Saturday, February 29.

Nominations must include the name and address of the prospective candidate, the post they are being put forward for and a reason why.

It must also be signed and have the name and address of the proposer.