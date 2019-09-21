No arrests at four loyalist parades in Glasgow despite concerns

No trouble or arrests were reported at or around four loyalist marches through Glasgow on Saturday despite concerns of further violence or demonstrations.

Glasgow City Council announced on Thursday the parades could take place despite flare-ups in recent weeks.

Hundreds of people were said to have taken part in the marches which a Police Scotland spokeswoman said “passed without incident” or arrest.

She added no protesters had been identified at any of the four marches either.

Violence has flared at parades in the city over recent weekends, with police responding to “significant disorder” at a march in Govan on August 30.

The following weekend 11 people were arrested as two Republican marches were held through Glasgow city centre, with a police officer injured by a pyrotechnic thrown by loyalist protesters.

The local authority previously said police warned there could be serious disorder if a Pride of Govan Flute Band procession was banned.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman had said: “The council has been placed in an impossible position in relation to the parade in Govan.

“Police Scotland has said that, should the procession not go ahead, many of the 800 people due to take part will react angrily - which could lead to violence and a significant impact on the local community.

“We deeply regret that the wider community in Govan will be subject to this disruption.

“However, police have made it absolutely clear that this could be made worse if these people are not allowed to march.

