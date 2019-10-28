Nightmare on Downing Street this Halloween as children take inspiration from Brexit, according to new research

As well as the traditional Count Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster and Freddy Krueger, Halloween guisers are increasingly turning to real-life ‘ghouls’ in a bid to terrify their neighbourhoods.

Alongside the obligatory green make-up, fangs and blood-drenched body parts, there are likely to be an assortment of ridiculous-looking characters sporting unruly blond hair.

Children dressed up as three of the Prime Minister's most iconic looks; 'Zipwire Boris', 'Biking Boris' and 'Bullingdon Boris' to celebrate a Beano Halloween. Picture: PA

The prediction comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is named the ghastliest figure of the 20th century in a survey of UK parents and children.

His flaxen-haired counterpart from the US, President Donald Trump, is also likely to be widely impersonated this Halloween as he is voted the world’s scariest celebrity in the same poll.

The politicians have secured places on a list of the most topical characters to dress up as this year. Pennywise, the clown from IT 2, is at the top of the list, followed by Spider-Man in second place.

Research by Beano magazine found more than half of families are drawing direct inspiration from Brexit for Halloween plans this year.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said “Kids today are far more clued up as to what’s going on in the world.

"And with Brexit on everyone’s lips, it’s unsurprising that we’ll be seeing a horde of mini Borises taking over the streets of the UK this Halloween, with a Jeremy Corbyn or two.”

Meanwhile, more than four out of five UK children say they now prefer modern and pop culture outfits for Halloween over traditional costumes such as ghosts, witches and vampires.

The top 20 Halloween choices for 2019 include the Joker, Wonder Woman and characters from Stranger Things and video game Fortnite.