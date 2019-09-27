Nicola Sturgeon spotted spraying graffiti during Glasgow visit

Nicola Sturgeon was given a lesson in graffiti spraying during a visit to a charity art project in Glasgow.

The First Minister added to a series of murals painted by dozens of graffiti artists on a 200m stretch of derelict railway arches along the Clydeside Expressway.

The project in Scotland's only legal space for practising graffiti and street art was organised by music and arts venue SWG3's charity arm Clydeside Initiative for Arts.

Artists from across the world contributed to the colourful entrance to the Yorkhill area of the city, spending more than 700 hours painting the murals.

Commenting on the visit, Ms Sturgeon wrote on Twitter: "Thanks to everyone at the brilliant SWG3 Yardworks Railway Arch project for the lesson in graffiti art earlier - really good fun."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon walking the 200 metres stretch of new murals with studio director Gaz Mac and SWG3's founder Andrew Fleming-Brown. Picture: PA

Gaz Mac, SWG3 studio director, said: "It was very special to have the First Minister here today to celebrate the completion of our latest Clydeside Initiative for Arts project.

"Graffiti and street art is a growing part of Glasgow's culture and it's important that people understand its potential for creating positive change within communities."

Mutley, the director of SWG3, said, "The pathway along the Clydeside Expressway is one of the gateways to Yorkhill and Finnieston from the river, and also connects the city centre to the west end, so it's fantastic to see what was ultimately an unloved facade of arches, brought back to life with these incredible murals. It gives you a sense of what lies behind.

"This is the first step in our plans to further develop the area around SWG3 and Eastvale place, and we're very excited about it."